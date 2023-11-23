Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 243,660 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,660 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 3.56% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $474,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

