Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 77,215 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 5.65% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $482,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 1,366,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.