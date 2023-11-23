Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,214 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 35.58% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,026,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHK traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

