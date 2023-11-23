Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 2.71% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $104,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 447,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.