Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,263 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.33. 800,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

