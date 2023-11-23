Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 15,941 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $52,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.05. 580,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average is $158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

