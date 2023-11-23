Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,632,698 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,459,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632,698 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 5.61% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,083,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $79.80. 971,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $80.24.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

