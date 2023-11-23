Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 16,767 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.62% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $127,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

