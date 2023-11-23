Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 9,991 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

