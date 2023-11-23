Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $291,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.53. 5,280,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

