Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,061 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.92% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $69,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 715,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,476,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $67.19. 284,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

