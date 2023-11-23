Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,491. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.