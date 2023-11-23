Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,495,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 56.49% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,862,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $4,510,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 135,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,648. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.