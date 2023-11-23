First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,521 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after acquiring an additional 289,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.55. 1,243,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

