First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 425 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $515.60. 892,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

