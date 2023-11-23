First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 500 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,659. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $549.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

