First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,248 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

