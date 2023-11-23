First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.39% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $27,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.64 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

