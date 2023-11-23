Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Five Below worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Five Below by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Five Below by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,391,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.00 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

