Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Five9 by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 166.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,410,000 after buying an additional 510,688 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

