Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.20.

Several brokerages have commented on FMX. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $124.48 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $128.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

