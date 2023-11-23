Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,768,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,410,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Fortinet worth $1,038,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 620,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 238,736 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,507,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,572,000 after buying an additional 765,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 606,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,281. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

