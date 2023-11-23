Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 525,347 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $587,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 82,186 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,416,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $511.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

