Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 83,054 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Workday worth $664,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 340,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,680,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average is $222.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.13 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.