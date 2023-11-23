Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,937,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Walt Disney worth $976,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 182,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,459 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,330,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

