Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.03% of Duke Energy worth $711,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

DUK traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,030. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

