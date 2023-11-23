Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,772 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.69% of Lam Research worth $596,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $717.46. 782,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $636.69 and its 200-day moving average is $636.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $728.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

