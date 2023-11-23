Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 492,416 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Chevron worth $2,294,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.33. 7,217,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.93.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

