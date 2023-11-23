Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 840,657 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840,657 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $800,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

