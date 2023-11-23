Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 96,107 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.77% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $974,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $14,667,991. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $7.98 on Thursday, reaching $546.07. 288,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,306. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.77 and a 200 day moving average of $493.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

