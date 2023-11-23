Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,984,605 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.88% of Shopify worth $722,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.96. 10,226,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,093,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Bank of America increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

