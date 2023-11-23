Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,047,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $487.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

