Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Southern worth $1,128,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,380. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

