Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.90% of United Parcel Service worth $1,387,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.75. 2,640,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $165.89.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.