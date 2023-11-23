Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.66 Billion Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.89% of Linde worth $1,658,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $411.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,374. The company has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

