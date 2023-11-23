Franklin Resources Inc. Has $605.67 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.14% of Ecolab worth $605,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ecolab by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 607,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after acquiring an additional 503,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2,159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,536. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

