Franklin Resources Inc. Has $699.55 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.67% of Albemarle worth $699,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,325. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.23. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

