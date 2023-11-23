Franklin Resources Inc. Has $727.39 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,808,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,185 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.04% of Schlumberger worth $727,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $52.52. 7,942,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

