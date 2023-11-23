Franklin Resources Inc. Has $810.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,099,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,213,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.39% of Pfizer worth $810,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 19,230,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,769,844. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

