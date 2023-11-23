Franklin Resources Inc. Has $846.15 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,779 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Lockheed Martin worth $846,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $450.40. 833,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.34 and its 200 day moving average is $445.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

