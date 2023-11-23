Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ASML worth $982,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.17.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $684.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

