Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,218,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.86% of CVS Health worth $763,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

CVS traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,174. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

