Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,863 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $699,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.35. 826,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $274.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average is $234.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

