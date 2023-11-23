Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,383 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Adobe worth $744,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $619.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $624.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

