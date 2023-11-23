Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,905 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Salesforce worth $958,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $223.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,950. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,658,878.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.