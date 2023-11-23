Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of BlackRock worth $786,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $727.14. The company had a trading volume of 498,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,875. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $653.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

