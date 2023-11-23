Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,722,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,420,769 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.28% of Edison International worth $605,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 1,247,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,240. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

