Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $981,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 2,536,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.