Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,234,187 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,997,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.67% of Dominion Energy worth $724,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 75,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $46.65. 2,685,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,592. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

