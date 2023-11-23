Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 168,694 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.01% of Zimmer Biomet worth $612,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,300 shares of company stock worth $503,480 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $113.83. 1,246,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,356. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

